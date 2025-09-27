Gophers

Takeaways: Gophers open Big Ten play with comeback victory over Rutgers

Quarterback Drake Lindsey threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in 31-28 victory over former Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis and Rutgers.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 27, 2025 at 8:02PM
Quarterback Drake Lindsey became the first freshman Gophers QB to throw for 300+ yards in a game since current Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis did so in 2022. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Down 14 points to Rutgers early in the second quarter and being outgained 191-26 at that point, the Gophers didn’t look like a winning operation on Saturday morning at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Instead, they flipped the script and emerged later in the afternoon with a 31-28 victory in the Big Ten opener filled with twists and turns.

Drake Lindsey completed 31-of-41 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns and rallied the Gophers (3-1) in the second half. He is the first Gophers freshman QB to pass for 300 or more since Athan Kaliakmanis in 2022.

Kaliakmanis now is Rutgers starter, and he nearly led the Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) to a win his return to Dinkytown. He completed his first nine passes and finished 21-for-34 for 249 yards and two TDs with one interception. He had six completions of 15 yards or longer.

How it happened

Immediately after Rutgers took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, Lindsey hit Jalen Smith for a 78-yard gain to set up a touchdown. Gophers safety Kerry Brown then intercepted Kaliakmanis on the next drive, and returned it 27 yards to the Rutgers 8 to set up a touchdown that tied the score 14-14.

Rutgers scored late in the second quarter for a 21-14 lead, but the Gophers responded in the third quarter with 10 points for a 24-21 lead.

Facing third-and-15 from the Minnesota 31 in the fourth quarter, Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond broke three tackles on his way to a 20-yard gain. Two plays later, his 4-yard TD run put the Scarlet Knights up 28-24.

However, Lindsey wasn’t done yet.

He connected with Javon Tracy for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 3:19 left in the fourth quarter, putting Minnesota up for good.

Kaliakmanis had one last chance as Rutgers reached the Minnesota 26 with 30 seconds to play. But on second down, center Gus Zilinskas’ shotgun snap came when Kaliakmanis wasn’t ready and went through the QB’s legs for a 15-yard loss. With 17 seconds left, Dane Pizzaro missed a 56-yard field-goal wide right.

The Gophers went into victory formation and got a needed win.

Smith caught four passes for 103 yards and touchdown for the Gophers, including a 78-yarder that awakened Minnesota from an early slumber. Le’Meke Brockington also had a TD grab.

Raymond rushed 26 times for 161 yards and two TDs for Rutgers. KJ Duff had six catches for 84 yards and a TD, and DT Sheffield caught five passes for 74 yards and a score.

What it means

The Gophers avoided a two-game losing streak and now are 1-1 against teams from Power Four conferences. This win certainly helped in the quest to gain bowl eligibility, while a loss would have left a big mark.

Play of the game

The bad shotgun snap from Zilinskas to Kaliakmanis torpedoed Rutgers’ chances to escape with a victory.

Turning point

Needing a big play to dig out of the 14-0 hole, the Gophers got one in the second quarter when Linsdey threw deep and hit Smith in stride at the Rutgers 38. The freshman from Mankato made it to the 3 before being tackled. Two plays later, Fame Ijeboi powered his way into the end zone for a 2-yard TD run that cut the Scarlet Knights lead to 14-7 with 8:52 left in the half.

Key stat

26:4 | Plays run by the Gophers in the third quarter compared with plays run by Rutgers. That advantage helped Minnesota turn a 21-14 deficit into a 24-21 lead. The Gophers had 150-26 yards advantage in the quarter.

MVP

Drake Lindsey, Gophers QB

The redshirt freshman quarterback, making his fourth career start, was cool as could be and played the best game of his young career. He completed six of seven passes for 62 yards and a TD on the winning drive.

Injury report

Gophers star running back Darius Taylor missed his second consecutive game because of a right hamstring injury suffered Sept. 6 against Northwestern (La.) State, while his backup, A.J. Turner, will miss the remainder of the season because of an apparent left knee injury suffered Sept. 13 at California. Taylor did not participate in pregame warmups.

Offensive tackle Nathan Roy was shaken up and left the game in the third quarter but quickly returned.

Safety Aidan Gousby suffered a left leg injury in the fourth quarter and left the game.

Up next

Gophers at No. 1 Ohio State

Time/Date: 6:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Ohio Stadium

TV/Radio: NBC, 100.3-FM

Minnesota hits the road for the first time in Big Ten play with a trip to defending national champion Ohio State. The Buckeyes have won 13 consecutive games against the Gophers, 29 of the past 30 and 47 of 54 in the series. Minnesota’s last win against Ohio State was a 29-17 triumph in Columbus in 2000.

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See Moreicon

