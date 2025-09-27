Needing a big play to dig out of the 14-0 hole, the Gophers got one in the second quarter when Linsdey threw deep and hit Smith in stride at the Rutgers 38. The freshman from Mankato made it to the 3 before being tackled. Two plays later, Fame Ijeboi powered his way into the end zone for a 2-yard TD run that cut the Scarlet Knights lead to 14-7 with 8:52 left in the half.