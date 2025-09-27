Down 14 points to Rutgers early in the second quarter and being outgained 191-26 at that point, the Gophers didn’t look like a winning operation on Saturday morning at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Instead, they flipped the script and emerged later in the afternoon with a 31-28 victory in the Big Ten opener filled with twists and turns.
Drake Lindsey completed 31-of-41 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns and rallied the Gophers (3-1) in the second half. He is the first Gophers freshman QB to pass for 300 or more since Athan Kaliakmanis in 2022.
Kaliakmanis now is Rutgers starter, and he nearly led the Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) to a win his return to Dinkytown. He completed his first nine passes and finished 21-for-34 for 249 yards and two TDs with one interception. He had six completions of 15 yards or longer.
How it happened
Immediately after Rutgers took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, Lindsey hit Jalen Smith for a 78-yard gain to set up a touchdown. Gophers safety Kerry Brown then intercepted Kaliakmanis on the next drive, and returned it 27 yards to the Rutgers 8 to set up a touchdown that tied the score 14-14.
Rutgers scored late in the second quarter for a 21-14 lead, but the Gophers responded in the third quarter with 10 points for a 24-21 lead.
Facing third-and-15 from the Minnesota 31 in the fourth quarter, Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond broke three tackles on his way to a 20-yard gain. Two plays later, his 4-yard TD run put the Scarlet Knights up 28-24.
However, Lindsey wasn’t done yet.