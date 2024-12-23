Shanna Novak boarded a train in Chicago en route to St. Paul on Saturday morning, looking forward to showing her family around the city in which she once lived.
Passengers on Amtrak Borealis train stranded in Hastings for more than 3 hours
The railroad company blamed the Saturday night delay on switch issues.
But the journey became a holiday nightmare after Amtrak’s Borealis train came to an unexpected halt in Hastings around 7 p.m., stranding hundreds of passengers, including infants, older people and college students on break, for more than three hours just shy of St. Paul.
The incident comes about seven months after Amtrak debuted its Borealis line, which has been a popular service route with customers in large part because of the perception that it has less serious delays. The roughly 7.5-hour journey between Chicago and St. Paul includes stops in Red Wing and Winona, Minn., along with La Crosse and Milwaukee, Wis. But not Hastings.
“When we heard about the Borealis, we thought, ‘Great, here’s another option for us,” Novak said. “I hadn’t heard much negativity around the service of it.”
But Novak said her expectations soured after the train got stuck in Hastings due to switch problems. Christina Leeds, the company’s senior director for public relations, confirmed in an email that a switch issue delayed the train. Leeds added the train had to “reverse back” to cross over to a different track, then wait for that track to clear.
Novak, who planned to spend the evening with her family in St. Paul before driving to St. Cloud to visit relatives, called the episode disappointing. She posted about the ordeal on X..
Borealis reached 100,000 riders five months after opening, a figure that Brian Nelson, the president of advocacy group All Aboard Minnesota, previously told the Minnesota Star Tribune surpassed projections.
But the railroad company may have lost Novak’s support. Others on board were similarly frustrated, she said, with some unsuccessfully asking the conductor on Saturday night if they could disembark in Hastings and call an Uber. And the most frustrating part of the hold-up?
“We were 24 miles from St. Paul,” she said.
