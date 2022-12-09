Ameriprise Financial will exit its skyscraper headquarters in downtown Minneapolis and consolidate its corporate offices in another building that it also occupies two blocks away.

The company said that its lease on Ameriprise Financial Center, a 30-story tower at 7th Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues, will expire in 2025. It moved into the building in 2000.

It will move all its offices to its client service center, a building it owns two blocks further south on 3rd.

"We are pleased to bring all of our Minneapolis employees into one contemporary building and energizing environment as we work together to deliver an excellent experience for our clients," the company said in a statement. "While still in the early stages, this begins an exciting new chapter in our longstanding presence in Minneapolis."

Ameriprise, a financial services company, is one of downtown Minneapolis' largest employers with about 4,600 employees. Most of its employees are coming to office at least three days a week.

The company has been renovating its client service center since 2020, adding skyway access and amenities such as a renovated cafeteria, coffee shop, fitness center and health services clinic.

The client service center was built in 2002.

