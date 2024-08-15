Ameriprise, Piper Sandler agree to pay SEC millions in recordkeeping settlement

Financial firms based in Minneapolis or that have a large footprint in Minnesota have received similar penalties from the SEC this year. In February, 16 firms, including Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp,. the parent company of U.S. Bank, and subsidiaries of Huntington Bancshares Inc., the parent company of Huntington Bank, had to pay more than $81 million combined to settle charges of recordkeeping failures. U.S. Bancorp agreed to pay $8 million while Huntington agreed to $1.2 million.