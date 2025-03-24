Business

Ameriprise CEO earns more than $50M for fifth year in a row

James Cracchiolo realized $56.1 million in total compensation for 2024 between stock rewards, salary and bonuses.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 24, 2025 at 4:25PM
James Cracchiolo has been chair and CEO of Ameriprise since 2005. (Provided/Colin Faulkner via Ameriprise Financial)

For the fifth year in a row, Ameriprise Chief Executive James Cracchiolo made more than $50 million.

The head of the Minneapolis-based financial services company made $56.1 million in 2024 from a combination of salary, annual bonus and realized long-term equity awards — 7% more than he did the year before.

Here’s the breakdown of pay for Cracciolo, who has been CEO since the spinoff and also serves as chair of Ameriprise:

  • Total compensation for the year ended Dec. 31: $56,090,607
    • Salary: $1,250,000
      • Non-equity incentive pay: $8,500,000
        • Other compensation: $729,446
          • Exercised stock options: $18,846,607
            • Value realized on vesting shares: $26,764,554
              • New stock options: 29,766
                • CEO pay ratio: 191 to 1
                  • Median employee pay: $147,252
                    • Total 2024 shareholder return: 42.1%

                      Over the past five years, Cracchiolo has averaged $58.3 million in realized compensation, much fueled by long-term equity awards that have appreciated in value.

                      In 2024, Ameriprise had adjusted earnings of $3.6 billion, or $35.07 a share. The record earnings per share increased 18.6% over the prior year.

                      Only 6% of Cracchiolo’s target pay is his annual salary. The rest is at-risk pay made up of annual incentives and long-term equity awards including stock options, restricted stock and performance-based restricted stock awards.

                      After Ameriprise hit financial targets, Cracchiolo earned the maximum annual incentive award for which he was eligible — $8.5 million.

                      Last year, 89% of Ameriprise shareholders at their annual meeting voted yes to the nonbinding say-on-pay vote evaluating executive compensation policies.

                      about the writer

                      about the writer

                      Patrick Kennedy

                      Reporter

                      Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

                      See Moreicon

                      More from Business

                      See More

                      Business

                      Ameriprise CEO earns more than $50M for fifth year in a row

                      card image

                      James Cracchiolo realized $56.1 million in total compensation for 2024 between stock rewards, salary and bonuses.

                      Know-How

                      How to navigate pet rules when finding apartments

                      card image

                      Real Estate

                      Whimsical house near St. Olaf with ties to philosopher Kierkegaard lists for $850K

                      card image