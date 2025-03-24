Ameriprise CEO earns more than $50M for fifth year in a row

For the fifth year in a row, Ameriprise Chief Executive James Cracchiolo made more than $50 million.
The head of the Minneapolis-based financial services company made $56.1 million in 2024 from a combination of salary, annual bonus and realized long-term equity awards — 7% more than he did the year before.
Here’s the breakdown of pay for Cracciolo, who has been CEO since the spinoff and also serves as chair of Ameriprise:
- Total compensation for the year ended Dec. 31: $56,090,607
- Salary: $1,250,000
- Non-equity incentive pay: $8,500,000
- Other compensation: $729,446
- Exercised stock options: $18,846,607
- Value realized on vesting shares: $26,764,554
- New stock options: 29,766
- CEO pay ratio: 191 to 1
- Median employee pay: $147,252
- Total 2024 shareholder return: 42.1%
Over the past five years, Cracchiolo has averaged $58.3 million in realized compensation, much fueled by long-term equity awards that have appreciated in value.
In 2024, Ameriprise had adjusted earnings of $3.6 billion, or $35.07 a share. The record earnings per share increased 18.6% over the prior year.
Only 6% of Cracchiolo’s target pay is his annual salary. The rest is at-risk pay made up of annual incentives and long-term equity awards including stock options, restricted stock and performance-based restricted stock awards.
After Ameriprise hit financial targets, Cracchiolo earned the maximum annual incentive award for which he was eligible — $8.5 million.
Last year, 89% of Ameriprise shareholders at their annual meeting voted yes to the nonbinding say-on-pay vote evaluating executive compensation policies.