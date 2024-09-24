Annual Minnesota homes tour shows architectural influence of Frank Lloyd Wright, Japan, nature

People can view the home in Marine on Saint Croix, about a 45-minute drive northeast of the Twin Cities, during the 17th-annual event. The self-guided tour — two homes are virtual only — runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and allows visitors to meet architects and design teams while learning about the development process and finding inspiration for their own homes, said Ann Mayhew, AIA public relations outreach manager.