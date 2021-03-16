Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America said Tuesday that Jasmine Jirele will become its next chief executive.

She succeeds Walter White, who has led the Golden Valley-based arm of Allianz SE since 2011. The transition will happen Sept. 1.

"Jasmine brings a compelling combination of strategic vision, deep customer and industry insight, and digital transformation that will help continue to advance Allianz's growth and its mission of helping its customers secure their future," Jackie Hunt, a member of the Allianz SE board of management, said in a statement.

Jirele previously worked for Allianz Life in marketing, product innovation and operations, but also at Securian Financial and at Wells Fargo where she held various leadership positions most recently an executive vice president of Wells Fargo's Consumer bank division. Jirele returned to Allianz in 2018 as chief growth officer.

Jirele is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas and has an MBA from Hamline University.

She has also had experience working at 3M and NRG Energy. She serves on the College Possible board of trustees and an adviser for the Washburn Center for Children's Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee.

White will step down on Sept. 1 and retire on Dec. 31. White will then be nominated to serve as independent director of the Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America board of directors.

He has been with Allianz since 2009 and CEO since December 2011. White also serves on the board of the Minnesota Business Partnership and the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities. He is also a director and member of the Executive Committee of Senior Community Services and a member of the Advisory Board of the American College Center for Ethics in Financial Services.

"With a forward-thinking mind-set, he propelled Allianz Life's growth over the past decade with competitive, unique products that deliver strong consumer value, while also demonstrating the critical role that businesses need to play to positively impact their communities," Hunt said.

