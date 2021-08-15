Q: I received a text from Facebook saying that someone was trying to get into my account. I could either say it was me accessing the account, or that it wasn't me and I wanted to sign out. I chose the latter, and now I can't get back into my account. I tried to change my password, but when Facebook sent me a "recovery code" I never received it. Because my Facebook account now lists an e-mail address that's not mine, I wonder if that person got my recovery code. On Aug. 1, I filled out Facebook's "if you think your account was hacked" form and sent them a copy of my driver's license. I haven't received a reply. What else can I do?

MARYLOU DRAGHI, Glastonbury, Conn.

A: Facebook has about 2.89 billion users, and it's been estimated that about 160,000 accounts are hacked every day. As a result, all you can do is fill out the "hacked account" form (tinyurl.com/yhaer9v9) and wait for a response. It's unclear how long that will take.

I agree that the "recovery code" Facebook sent probably went to someone else. It should have arrived as a phone text. But the same person who changed the account's e-mail address could have changed the account's phone number, too. The good news is that you'll probably regain access to your Facebook account. Facebook can surely match your real e-mail address and phone number with its historical record of the account. Your driver's license will prove that you are who you claim to be.

Q: Every time my PC reboots after a Windows update, I get a message that "Supremo" wants to reinstall itself. When that happens, I delete Supremo activity in the Task Manager program. But after the next update, Supremo wants to reinstall itself again. Is this a hazardous program?

EVERT LEHTOLA, Mound

A: Supremo is a program that enables someone to gain remote access to your PC. Security experts say it's legitimate software (see tinyurl.com/y3u2zn5p), but there's no reason to have it on your PC if you're not familiar with it. To get rid of it, you must find and delete a file called "Supremo.exe". To do that, use the search window on the task bar to search for Supremo.exe. In the resulting list, right click Supremo.exe and choose "open file location." Windows File Explorer will open to the folder where the file is stored. Right click Supremo.exe, then click "delete."

Q: AT&T is discontinuing 3G phone service next February. Is there a way to transfer my photos and contacts from my Pantech Swift 3G phone to a new 4G phone?

HELENA BIRNBAUM, Auburndale, Fla.

A: Your phone can transfer photos and contacts to a Windows PC via a USB cable (see tinyurl.com/f7t44fbp). But whether your Pantech Swift phone can transfer data directly to a new phone isn't clear. AT&T offers some phone-to-phone data transfer options, including a free app called AT&T Mobile Transfer and a for-pay "Personal Cloud" internet storage service. But your phone doesn't appear to be compatible with either one. As a result, your best option is to ask for help at an AT&T retail store.

