Alex Pretti’s journey to the center of a crisis

At the veterans hospital where he worked, Alex Pretti was known for his easy laugh, affection for bad coffee and his go-to response to most any request.
“You want to clean a bed pan, Alex?” a fellow nurse said of Pretti, before doing her best to impersonate the excitement in his answer. “Hell, yeah!”
It is the answer he would give, no matter how mundane or messy the task.
Outside of work, Pretti’s penchant for action translated to activism.
Like many of his neighbors, the 37-year-old Minneapolis resident had been protesting the Trump administration’s deportation crackdown. He was enraged by the detention of children, which he called “kidnapping,” his father has said. He wanted to do something.
Pretti’s fatal shooting last month by federal agents became a tipping point in an international outcry against the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement in Minneapolis. And Pretti, along with Renee Good, another U.S. citizen shot and killed by agents, fast became a symbol of a powerful resistance or a lawless obstructionism, depending on your point of view.
Pretti was unknown to the public before he arrived on Nicollet Avenue that Saturday morning, carrying both his camera phone and a holstered, licensed handgun.
The Trump administration rushed to paint him as a “terrorist” planning to “massacre” immigration agents. They would later walk back that description, though renewed criticism came from the political right after a video taken the week before his death showed Pretti spitting at and kicking a taillight of a vehicle driven by ICE agents.