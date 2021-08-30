A single-vehicle crash on a rural road southwest of Duluth early Monday killed a passenger and severely injured the driver, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 12:15 a.m. east of Carlton in the 200 block of Thomson Road, the Carlton County Sheriff's Office said.

A pickup truck was heading south, went off the road and struck a tree, the Sheriff's Office said.

The passenger was thrown from the pickup and killed, while driver was taken by emergency responders to a Duluth hospital for treatment of critical injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Alcohol use by the driver is suspected of being a factor in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

Identities of the driver and passenger, both men, have yet to be released.

