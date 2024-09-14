Rochester

Alcohol suspected in fatal wrong-way collision near Zumbrota

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 14, 2024 at 5:45PM

A pickup truck driving the wrong way on Hwy. 52 near Zumbrota, Minn., crashed into two vehicles early Saturday, killing one woman and hospitalizing another. Troopers said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

According to the State Patrol, a 35-year-old woman from San Diego was driving her Toyota Tacoma north in the southbound lanes shortly after 1 a.m. when she hit the two vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 60-year-old Rochester woman, died of her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 25-year-old Rochester woman, and the driver of the wrong-way vehicle were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. More information was expected to be released Saturday afternoon.

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Rochester

See More
Rochester

Alcohol suspected in fatal wrong-way collision near Zumbrota

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Rochester

Minnesota school district’s finances under scrutiny ahead of referendum

card image
Greater Minnesota

Southern Minnesota city’s souped up food project aims to end hunger in the area

card image