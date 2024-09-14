A pickup truck driving the wrong way on Hwy. 52 near Zumbrota, Minn., crashed into two vehicles early Saturday, killing one woman and hospitalizing another. Troopers said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.
Alcohol suspected in fatal wrong-way collision near Zumbrota
The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 14, 2024 at 5:45PM
According to the State Patrol, a 35-year-old woman from San Diego was driving her Toyota Tacoma north in the southbound lanes shortly after 1 a.m. when she hit the two vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 60-year-old Rochester woman, died of her injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 25-year-old Rochester woman, and the driver of the wrong-way vehicle were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. More information was expected to be released Saturday afternoon.
