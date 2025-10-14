Alaska searchers find remains of Minnesota radio station owner who died on backcountry ski trip

David Linder, who was 39, was identified on Monday after his remains were found in a logjam in a river, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety. Linder and Charles Eppard, 39, of Montana and Jeremy Leif, 38, of Minnesota had been dropped off by helicopter to ski in the Chugach Mountains, near the resort town of Girdwood. The three were last seen skiing before they were believed to be swept up in an avalanche.