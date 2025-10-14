Alaska searchers find remains of Minnesota radio station owner who died on backcountry ski trip

Alaska authorities found the body of a Minnesotan who have been missing along with two others during a backcountry ski trip in March.
David Linder, who was 39, was identified on Monday after his remains were found in a logjam in a river, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety. Linder and Charles Eppard, 39, of Montana and Jeremy Leif, 38, of Minnesota had been dropped off by helicopter to ski in the Chugach Mountains, near the resort town of Girdwood. The three were last seen skiing before they were believed to be swept up in an avalanche.
Linder was born and raised in Mankato and moved to Florida to attend law school and was living there at the time of his death. Most recently, he was an owner of Sub Arctic Media, which owns more than 20 talk show and music radio stations across Minnesota. Eppard also had ties to Minnesota and had attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
The search for the two others is scheduled to continue, according to Alaska officials. In March, rescuers had to cut their search short due to the risk of more avalanches. Officials believed the men were buried under 40 to 100 feet of snow.
In early October, the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group and Girdwood Volunteer Fire Department flew to the avalanche site by helicopter and found Linder’s body in a river flowing underneath the avalanche slide area.