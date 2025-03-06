A Minnesota man is one of the three skiers who is presumed to have died in an Alaska avalanche, the state’s Department of Public Safety said Thursday morning.
Minnesotan among three skiers buried by Alaska avalanche
The avalanche victim from Minnesota was identified as 38-year-old Jeremy Leif. No city of residence was given, though his LinkedIn page lists him as a Minneapolis resident.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers were first notified to the avalanche near the west fork of 20 Mile River near Girdwood, south of Anchorage, at 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a DPS news release.
Staff from heli-skiing company Chugach Powder Guides attempted to locate the skiers using avalanche beacons, and identified the probable area where the skiers were buried under somewhere between 40 and 100 feet of snow, the release stated.
They were unable to recover the skiers because of the snow depth, and due to “considerable avalanche risk” and limited daylight, recovery operations were ended on Tuesday evening.
On Wednesday, recovery teams that included troopers, avalanche experts and others could not assess the slide area for avalanche safety considerations due to poor weather conditions, the release said.
The recovery teams were attempting an aerial assessment of the slide area on Thursday to determine the level of avalanche danger and assess recovery options.
The two others who died in the avalanche were identified as Charles Eppard 39, of Montana; and David Linder, 39, of Florida.
