Twin Cities

Ahead of State Capitol rally, what to know about the International Transgender Day of Visibility

LGBTQ Minnesotans and supporters will rally Monday to mark the annual event celebrating trans visibility.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 30, 2025 at 1:00PM
Allies of transgender people marched during the Rally for Trans Youth on the Minnesota State Capitol lawn.
Allies of transgender people march during the Rally for Trans Youth on International Transgender Day of Visibility in 2023 at the State Capitol. (Ray Shehadeh/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Supporters and members of the LGBTQ community plan to rally Monday at the State Capitol to celebrate the International Transgender Day of Visibility, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Capitol rotunda.

Here’s a brief overview of the day and why it’s considered important in today’s political landscape.

What’s the Day of Visibility about?

Since its inception in 2009, the International Transgender Day of Visibility has been an occasion to celebrate the accomplishments of transgender people while raising awareness about the discrimination they face.

Kat Rohn, executive director of OutFront Minnesota, said the day is important as a counterpoint to the Transgender Day of Remembrance in November, which honors those killed as a result of transphobia.

What’s planned for the rally?

Members of the transgender community and elected officials will address supporters, Rohn said. Theo Casio, who sits on the state Council on LGBTQIA2S+ Minnesotans, said he plans to speak about the unique challenges faced by people of color who are transgender.

Following the remarks, the rally will move outside to the Capitol steps for musical performances before wrapping up around 12:30 p.m.

Casio, a first-generation Mexican American, said the Day of Visibility is a chance for transgender people to make their voices heard and push back against attempts to deny their existence.

“It’s resistance,” said Casio. “When we show up, share our stories and continue to take up space, we make it clear that no law, no policy and no act of erasure can make us go away.”

Why supporters say it’s important now

The event comes at a difficult time for the transgender community, as the federal government moves to roll back protections and recognition of trans and nonbinary people.

In February, the National Park Service deleted the “T” for “transgender” as part of the “LGBTQ+” acronym on the website for Stonewall National Monument in New York City.

The federal government has also taken steps to restrict gender-affirming care for transgender youths and to end recognition of gender identities other than male and female.

Rohn said those decisions have led to a sense of fear in the transgender community, making Monday’s rally all the more important.

“Folks are really scared right now,” Rohn said. “There have been significant changes to policy and the rhetoric used at the highest level of government.”

about the writer

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

