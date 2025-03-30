Supporters and members of the LGBTQ community plan to rally Monday at the State Capitol to celebrate the International Transgender Day of Visibility, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Capitol rotunda.
Here’s a brief overview of the day and why it’s considered important in today’s political landscape.
What’s the Day of Visibility about?
Since its inception in 2009, the International Transgender Day of Visibility has been an occasion to celebrate the accomplishments of transgender people while raising awareness about the discrimination they face.
Kat Rohn, executive director of OutFront Minnesota, said the day is important as a counterpoint to the Transgender Day of Remembrance in November, which honors those killed as a result of transphobia.
What’s planned for the rally?
Members of the transgender community and elected officials will address supporters, Rohn said. Theo Casio, who sits on the state Council on LGBTQIA2S+ Minnesotans, said he plans to speak about the unique challenges faced by people of color who are transgender.
Following the remarks, the rally will move outside to the Capitol steps for musical performances before wrapping up around 12:30 p.m.
Casio, a first-generation Mexican American, said the Day of Visibility is a chance for transgender people to make their voices heard and push back against attempts to deny their existence.
“It’s resistance,” said Casio. “When we show up, share our stories and continue to take up space, we make it clear that no law, no policy and no act of erasure can make us go away.”