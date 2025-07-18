News & Politics

After Minnesota shootings, Congress grapples with who should get extra security

The shootings prompted the U.S. Senate and House to hold briefings with lawmakers to discuss their safety.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 18, 2025 at 8:26PM
Candles, photos and flowers are left on June 18 at the Minnesota State Capitol during a candlelight vigil for Melissa and Mark Hortman, who were killed in what officials have called a targeted act of political violence.
Members of both parties in Congress are calling for more funding to keep them safe while they’re in Washington and back home in their districts in the wake of shootings in Minnesota that targeted lawmakers.

The shootings, which killed DFL Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband and injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, renewed conversations at the federal level about security. But questions over how much money should go toward more security — and decisions around who qualifies for extra protection — could present challenges as lawmakers try to figure out how to move forward.

The issue “becomes a question of cost,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has faced death threats and been the victim of political attacks online. “I don’t know whether it is going to be possible or feasible to have around the clock security support for everyone.”

U.S. House members are able to pay for security using funding from what’s known as the Members’ Representational Allowance (MRA). As of 2016, House members had access to as much as $1.8 million in MRA funding, which they have significant discretion over.

In the U.S. Senate, senators can access funds from the $2.5 million Senate residential security system program to help with security related expenses.

Following the shootings, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Joseph Morelle, the ranking member of the Committee on House Administration, which oversees MRA funding, called on Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to “substantially increase” the MRA allowance “to support additional safety and security measures in every single office.”

However, it’s unclear their calls will be heard. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Jeffries met in late June following the shooting to discuss members’ security and the Speaker vowed to look at ways to go forward and implement changes after their meeting.

But neither Johnson nor Rep. Tom Emmer, the No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House, could be reached for comment about whether they think funding for House members should be increased following the shootings.

When Omar has faced death threats in the past, she said capitol police would provide around the clock security for her and her family and knows that option exists. But deciding who qualifies for security could be tricky.

“Oftentimes, there are a lot of us, some that don’t actually have any death threats, like for the case of my dear friends, Melissa, her husband and John and his wife, I don’t know if there were threats to their lives that was previously known to them by the psychotic assassin,” Omar said. “So, you have those kind of situations, and that’s always the fear.”

Omar and other Minnesota lawmakers think a larger discussion around security needs to happen, but she questions how far that conversation will go given the costs associated with increased security.

The shootings prompted the U.S. Senate and House to hold briefings with lawmakers to discuss their safety, and the House is set to release a security report soon, which its scope was expanded following the attacks.

Second District Rep. Angie Craig thinks lawmakers should get more money and flexibility for personal protection. Craig was attacked in an elevator of her apartment in 2023 and received death threats following the attack.

“It surprises people sometimes that members of Congress don’t get any security,” Craig said.

“A number of big city mayors get personal details, but yet, members of Congress in such a slimly divided Congress, their personal safety is not protected,” Craig said, who, at times, has had to fund some additional security details via campaign funds to fill the gaps.

Craig also thinks there needs to be more of a push at the federal and state level to remove home addresses of lawmakers from the internet.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the former chair of the Senate Rules Committee, which oversees the Sergeants at Arms that’s responsible for senators’ security, said it’s important going forward that more resources are available for state and federal officials for security.

“I think we need more security in general for everyone, regardless of Democrat or Republican. We’ve seen attempts on people’s lives in state, and we’ve seen a murder in our state. We’ve seen attempts on President Trump’s life, as well as Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s husband,” Klobuchar said. “Tragically, we’re seeing a major increase in threats and violence.”

Reps. Pete Stauber and Kelly Morrison also think there will be larger discussion around security following the shooting.

“The incident in Minnesota shocked the conscience, not only of Minnesota elected officials at all levels, but across the nation,” Stauber, a Republican, said.

“I do think that we are probably looking at needing to increase funding and personnel to make sure that elected representatives feel safe and doing their job,” Morrison said.

Though discussions around security are top of mind for many in politics, Sen. Tina Smith said it may still be too early to say exactly what more security will look like going forward.

“This environment is changing rapidly, and so I do believe that additional things are going to need to be done, and what those are exactly, I think remains to be seen,” Smith said.

