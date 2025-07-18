After Minnesota shootings, Congress grapples with who should get extra security

Members of both parties in Congress are calling for more funding to keep them safe while they’re in Washington and back home in their districts in the wake of shootings in Minnesota that targeted lawmakers.
The shootings, which killed DFL Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband and injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, renewed conversations at the federal level about security. But questions over how much money should go toward more security — and decisions around who qualifies for extra protection — could present challenges as lawmakers try to figure out how to move forward.
The issue “becomes a question of cost,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has faced death threats and been the victim of political attacks online. “I don’t know whether it is going to be possible or feasible to have around the clock security support for everyone.”
U.S. House members are able to pay for security using funding from what’s known as the Members’ Representational Allowance (MRA). As of 2016, House members had access to as much as $1.8 million in MRA funding, which they have significant discretion over.
In the U.S. Senate, senators can access funds from the $2.5 million Senate residential security system program to help with security related expenses.
Following the shootings, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Joseph Morelle, the ranking member of the Committee on House Administration, which oversees MRA funding, called on Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to “substantially increase” the MRA allowance “to support additional safety and security measures in every single office.”
However, it’s unclear their calls will be heard. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Jeffries met in late June following the shooting to discuss members’ security and the Speaker vowed to look at ways to go forward and implement changes after their meeting.
But neither Johnson nor Rep. Tom Emmer, the No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House, could be reached for comment about whether they think funding for House members should be increased following the shootings.