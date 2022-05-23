Chris Archer has only pitched into the fifth inning once in seven starts for the Twins, so he's still seeking his first victory after signing as a free agent in spring training.

The veteran righthander (0-1, 4.10 ERA) gets another chance at Target Field (6:40 p.m., BSN) against the Detroit Tigers and righthander Elvin Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has pitched in one major league game. The 24-year-old started against the White Sox on April 10 and gave up four runs in 2 2⁄ 3 innings in a 10-1 loss.

The Twins are coming home after a 5-1 road trip which ended when they rallied from six down to beat the Royals 7-6.

Archer gave up a run in four innings last Monday against the A's in a game the Twins won 3-1. In 11 career starts against the Tigers he is 2-3 with a 3.66 ERA.

The Twins (25-16) are first in the American League Central, four games ahead of second-place Chicago. Detroit (14-26) is tied for last with Kansas City, 10 1⁄ 2 games back.

TIGERS LINEUP

Robbie Grossman, RF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Javier Baez, SS

Harold Castro, 3B

Willi Castro, LF

Spencer Torkelson, 1B

Eric Haase, C

Daz Cameron, CF

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Luis Arraez, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Nick Gordon, LF

Trevor Larnach, DH

Gio Urshela, 3B

Ryan Jeffers, C