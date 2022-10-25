Clancey's, the boutique butcher shop with farm-direct meats and epic sandwiches, is changing addresses after 19 years in its original Linden Hills location in Minneapolis.

Owner Kristin Tombers says that up until recently there had been hope that the expansion could include operating the original shop at 4307 Upton Av. S., but ultimately made the decision to close it effective Oct. 25. The new storefront will open Nov. 1 at the former Grand Cafe location (3804 Grand Av., Mpls.), just 3 miles away.

Inside the remodeled space there is a significant boost in square footage that will allow for expanded market and deli options — and seating. The meat counter will continue to sell cuts and sausages, but there also will be prepared plant-based dishes, a retail area and a menu from breakfast through early dinner.

Breakfast means breakfast sandwiches and coffee with cream from Autumnwood Farm in Forest Lake. Lunch through early dinner will consist of those epic sandwiches on Patisserie 46 breads (until they sell out), soups and rotating entrees. The retail area will stock specialty ingredients like local popcorn, spiced nuts, imported goods and cookbooks. Clancey's will be open from 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tue.-Sat.

This isn't goodbye, Tombers said in a statement, but an invitation to come check out their new place: "Clancey's was and always will be about gathering, having conversations over food, and asking your neighbor, 'hey, how are you going to cook that?!'"