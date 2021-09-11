Just two days, and things look so much different.

Friday the Lynx, blowing the game open in the third quarter, beat the last-place Indiana Fever 89-72 at Target Center. Suddenly, the Lynx are back in fourth place in the WNBA with third-place Seattle just a half-game ahead of them.

This, just two days after a defensively challenged loss in Las Vegas dropped the Lynx from third to fifth.

Aerial Powers, in her first start since returning from right thumb surgery, led the Lynx with 20 points. Sylvia Fowles, doing it all again, had 13 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and four steals in 20 minutes of playing time.Kayla McBride scored 15.

But this was an encouraging team win. The Lynx got key contributions from Bridget Carleton, who got her three-point shooting touch back while scoring eight points. Rachal Banham had five points and five assists. Natalie Achonwa scored 10.

The win pushed the Lynx (19-10) into a tie with Phoenix. But, the Lynx, who won the season series against the Mercury, ended the night in fourth place.

And, suddenly, Seattle seems catchable. The Storm (20-10) have only two games left. But they will have to play Los Angeles and Phoenix without star player Breanna Stewart, out with an injured foot.

The Lynx, meanwhile, have two more games against the Fever before finishing the season in Washington.

The stretch run started with the Lynx taking care of business Friday in a game in which the offense and defense got better as the game went on. The Lynx trailed by a point after a quarter and were up just one in the second before leading by five at the half.

Then, seven players scored in a 30-19 third quarter that gave the Lynx a 69-53 lead, a quarter the Lynx finished on a 23-8 run. A 7-0 start to the third pushed the lead to 24.

Indiana (6-22) was led by Tiffany Mitchell (16 points) and Jantel Lavender (15).

It was another slow start for the Lynx on the offensive end. After taking a 13-11 lead the Lynx managed just five points on 2-for-10 shooting. If not for the strong start for Powers — who scored six of the Lynx's first 10 points — it would have been worse. Fortunately, the Lynx defense held the Fever to 6-for-17 shooting. Still, the Fever had six players all hit at least one field goal in the quarter.

The Lynx warmed up a bit on offense in the second quarter, making nine of 17 shots overall and two of three three-pointers. The Fever also shot well, but were forced into six turnovers that were turned into six points by the Lynx.

Indiana led 26-21 when Lavender hit a three-pointer with 6:54 left in the half to end an 8-4 Fever run.

Minnesota took over the momentum from there, ending the half on an 18-8 run. Six Lynx players scored in the run, which started with Powers' three-pointer and ended on Collier's two free throws with 27.3 seconds left in the half. Fowles had six points, a block and a steal in that stretch, which put the Lynx up 39-34 at the half.

The Lynx led just 46-45 with 7:15 left in the third quarter after Teaira McCowan's tip-in.

The rest of the quarter belonged to the Lynx, who finished it with a 23-8 run to go up 69-53 entering the fourth quarter.

That run began with an 11-0 string that ended with Collier's pretty back-cut to the basket off a pass from Banham. Fowles had seven points in the third quarter, Powers six. But this was a team effort, with Banham and Carleton each hitting big threes in the stretch.