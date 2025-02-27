Advantage and DEI: Teaching, learning, living

Because of these attitudes, the University of St. Thomas in the last few weeks has lost more than $7 million in federal grant funds that were aimed at addressing teacher shortages. To quote St. Thomas President Rob Vischer, “The grant provides scholarships for School of Ed students planning to work in special ed or elementary ed. The scholarships are open to all students regardless of race … . [T]he grant is being canceled because it is classified by the Trump administration as a ‘DEI initiative.’ As a condition of the grant, the Biden administration had required applicants to explain how the funding would advance diversity in the teaching profession, which we of course did. And we are proud of our progress preparing teachers (of all races) to work in high-need schools.”