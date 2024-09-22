Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan react to what they saw and heard during and after the Vikings’ 34-7 win over the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. How did the defense flummox Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud so much? And how did the offense limit Danielle Hunter as much as they did? What does the crowd’s reaction to Sam Darnold tell us about this team? They also revise their season predictions after none of them appear to be right about 2024.
Podcast: Vikings start 3-0 with most impressive win to date over talented Texans
In this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss how the Vikings defense dominated C.J. Stroud and revise their season predictions.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 22, 2024 at 10:14PM
A Vikings team that won seven games last year and wasn’t expected to do much more this season is 3-0. Even the most jaded fan should like what they see.