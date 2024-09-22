Vikings

Podcast: Vikings start 3-0 with most impressive win to date over talented Texans

In this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss how the Vikings defense dominated C.J. Stroud and revise their season predictions.

September 22, 2024 at 10:14PM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan react to what they saw and heard during and after the Vikings’ 34-7 win over the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. How did the defense flummox Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud so much? And how did the offense limit Danielle Hunter as much as they did? What does the crowd’s reaction to Sam Darnold tell us about this team? They also revise their season predictions after none of them appear to be right about 2024.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

