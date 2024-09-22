Podcast: Vikings start 3-0 with most impressive win to date over talented Texans

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan react to what they saw and heard during and after the Vikings’ 34-7 win over the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. How did the defense flummox Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud so much? And how did the offense limit Danielle Hunter as much as they did? What does the crowd’s reaction to Sam Darnold tell us about this team? They also revise their season predictions after none of them appear to be right about 2024.