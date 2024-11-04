Vikings

Podcast: Defensive dominance, Sam Darnold’s highs and lows mark Vikings win over Colts

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap everything from the Vikings’ 21-13 win over the Colts, including Darnold’s enigmatic outing and the defense’s dominance.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2024 at 6:11AM

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the Vikings’ 21-13 win over the Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night. What is there to take from a rather ugly game? Vikings defenders probably wouldn’t say it was ugly. They’re 6-2 and right where they want to be. But there are still plenty of areas to dissect between quarterback Sam Darnold’s enigmatic outing, running back Aaron Jones’ new No. 2, another controversial missed call with a hit to Darnold’s helmet, and some defensive dominance against Colts quarterback Joe Flacco.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

