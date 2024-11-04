Podcast: Defensive dominance, Sam Darnold’s highs and lows mark Vikings win over Colts

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the Vikings’ 21-13 win over the Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night. What is there to take from a rather ugly game? Vikings defenders probably wouldn’t say it was ugly. They’re 6-2 and right where they want to be. But there are still plenty of areas to dissect between quarterback Sam Darnold’s enigmatic outing, running back Aaron Jones’ new No. 2, another controversial missed call with a hit to Darnold’s helmet, and some defensive dominance against Colts quarterback Joe Flacco.