Vikings

Podcast: Assessing the strength of the Vikings schedule, the NFC North and other mailbag questions

In this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your questions on the Vikings schedule, their dominant defense and their division.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 20, 2024 at 4:05PM

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your Vikings-adjacent questions. Fans want to know: How do you all assess the strength of the Vikings’ remaining schedule? Is the NFC North not as good as advertised? Who has the star power in this defense? Does that matter?

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

More from Vikings

See More
Vikings

Vikings' O'Connell, known as Mr. Nice Guy, unleashes his 'dark side'

card image

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has been showing more of an edge this season, according to his players, his assistants and himself. Vikings fans need know “I got it in me,” he said.

Vikings

Addison, Pace, Turner will miss Vikings game vs. Texans

card image
Vikings

A hero on Vikings defenses of the '70s will enter Ring of Honor on Sunday

card image