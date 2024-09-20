Podcast: Assessing the strength of the Vikings schedule, the NFC North and other mailbag questions

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your Vikings-adjacent questions. Fans want to know: How do you all assess the strength of the Vikings’ remaining schedule? Is the NFC North not as good as advertised? Who has the star power in this defense? Does that matter?
In this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your questions on the Vikings schedule, their dominant defense and their division.
September 20, 2024 at 4:05PM
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has been showing more of an edge this season, according to his players, his assistants and himself. Vikings fans need know “I got it in me,” he said.