Vikings

Podcast: Defense, new kicker carry Vikings offense in close win at Jacksonville

Ben Goessling and Jim Souhan join Andrew Krammer from Jacksonville to discuss the Vikings improving to 7-2 despite a struggling offense against the two-win Jaguars on Sunday.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 10, 2024 at 11:13PM

Ben Goessling and Jim Souhan join Andrew Krammer from Jacksonville, where the Vikings escaped with a 12-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. How loud do you sound the alarm after quarterback Sam Darnold’s continued turnovers? Will Aaron Jones be all right after his injury? The defense again stomps on an inferior opponent, this time with linebacker Blake Cashman doing his thing. And a new kicker, Parker Romo, comes through big to save the offense.

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

