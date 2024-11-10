Podcast: Defense, new kicker carry Vikings offense in close win at Jacksonville

Ben Goessling and Jim Souhan join Andrew Krammer from Jacksonville, where the Vikings escaped with a 12-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. How loud do you sound the alarm after quarterback Sam Darnold’s continued turnovers? Will Aaron Jones be all right after his injury? The defense again stomps on an inferior opponent, this time with linebacker Blake Cashman doing his thing. And a new kicker, Parker Romo, comes through big to save the offense.