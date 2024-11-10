Ben Goessling and Jim Souhan join Andrew Krammer from Jacksonville, where the Vikings escaped with a 12-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. How loud do you sound the alarm after quarterback Sam Darnold’s continued turnovers? Will Aaron Jones be all right after his injury? The defense again stomps on an inferior opponent, this time with linebacker Blake Cashman doing his thing. And a new kicker, Parker Romo, comes through big to save the offense.
Podcast: Defense, new kicker carry Vikings offense in close win at Jacksonville
Ben Goessling and Jim Souhan join Andrew Krammer from Jacksonville to discuss the Vikings improving to 7-2 despite a struggling offense against the two-win Jaguars on Sunday.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 10, 2024 at 11:13PM
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
New kicker Parker Romo made four field goals as the Vikings improved to 7-2 despite three Sam Darnold interceptions.