Podcast: Vikings-Texans meet in battle of undefeated teams and former teammates

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game against the Texans, who come to town with a dynamic young quarterback in C.J. Stroud, one of the best receiver trios in football, and a motivated Danielle Hunter fronting a strong defense. Who’s more motivated to get at the Vikings this week: Hunter or Stefon Diggs? What are our predictions? Why is Stroud’s immediate impact more of a rarity as young QBs struggle?