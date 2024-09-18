Vikings

Podcast: Vikings-Texans meet in battle of undefeated teams and former teammates

In this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game against Houston and two former Vikings leaders, Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter, coming back to town.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 18, 2024 at 11:56PM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game against the Texans, who come to town with a dynamic young quarterback in C.J. Stroud, one of the best receiver trios in football, and a motivated Danielle Hunter fronting a strong defense. Who’s more motivated to get at the Vikings this week: Hunter or Stefon Diggs? What are our predictions? Why is Stroud’s immediate impact more of a rarity as young QBs struggle?

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

