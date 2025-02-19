Vikings

Podcast: Will the Vikings play tag (and trade) with quarterback Sam Darnold?

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Andrew Krammer is joined by Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller to discuss Darnold and a March 4 deadline.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 19, 2025 at 3:57PM

Andrew Krammer is joined by Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller to discuss the factors surrounding whether the Vikings will franchise tag quarterback Sam Darnold before the March 4 deadline. They also get into the futures of two other free agents: cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and running back Aaron Jones.

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

