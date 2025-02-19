Andrew Krammer is joined by Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller to discuss the factors surrounding whether the Vikings will franchise tag quarterback Sam Darnold before the March 4 deadline. They also get into the futures of two other free agents: cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and running back Aaron Jones.
Podcast: Will the Vikings play tag (and trade) with quarterback Sam Darnold?
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Andrew Krammer is joined by Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller to discuss Darnold and a March 4 deadline.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 19, 2025 at 3:57PM
