Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game in London, where the Vikings (4-0) will take on the New York Jets (2-2) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Just how worried should the Vikings be about a 40-year-old Rodgers? What are some notable numbers that put this 4-0 start into context? How does this compare to other hot starts in franchise history?
Podcast: How worried should the Vikings be about 40-year-old Jets QB Aaron Rodgers?
In this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game against the Jets in London, where the Vikings will face a familiar foe.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 2, 2024 at 10:19PM
