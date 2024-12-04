Abu Tarawallie sat at a table set up on the gym floor at Heritage Christian Academy in Maple Grove on Wednesday, facing a segment of the bleachers filled with classmates, teachers, friends and well-wishers.
Abu Tarawallie, talented homebody and sought-after defensive lineman, makes it official with Gophers
Though he had a number of NCAA Division I offers, the Providence Academy/Heritage Christian Academy standout had no desire to play far from home.
On either side of him sat his mother, Isatu, and older brother Hassan, lending support for Abu, who was making official his commitment to play football for the University of Minnesota next season.
Tarawallie, sturdily built at 6-3 and 280 pounds, is considered the top defensive line prospect from the Class of 2025 in Minnesota, a blend of speed, explosiveness and well-above-average intellect. Playing for Providence Academy, which has a cooperative agreement with Heritage, Tarawallie started getting collegiate attention as a sophomore, with recruiters intrigued by the potential that comes with his size and a 4.8-second 40-yard dash, quickness that in high school often left offensive linemen lurching at nothing.
“He is so quick,” said Providence Academy offensive lineman Stryker Johnson, who lined up next to Tarawallie when the Lions had the ball. “You can’t do what he does.”
Tarawallie missed his junior season, the result of a torn meniscus, but he was not forgotten. He recovered completely and spent the spring showing off his skill set to coaches around the Midwest, gaining interest from such schools as Kansas State, Michigan State, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Penn State, Oklahoma and Kansas before realizing he didn’t want to stray too far from home.
He committed to Minnesota early last June. And unlike with so many high school players, his commitment never wavered.
For Gophers fans, that might be Tarawallie’s most redeeming feature. In an era when players move from team to team with seeming impudence, Tarawallie prefers to stay home surrounded by family.
“I’m one for loyalty and building up relationships, and obviously it paid off here, so it’s going to pay off at the next level,” Tarawallie said. “You’ve just got to stick it through.”
His high school coach, Colin Rooney, saw Tarawallie’s potential immediately and is excited to have front-row seats to watch what Tarawallie can become.
“He just appeared on the scene as a freshman. Suddenly you had all this speed and natural talent and size,” Rooney said. “I’m like, ‘My God, this kid’s only a freshman.’ He’s going to wear the Gophers’ maroon and gold for the next four, five years because he’s got the talent and he’s got the work ethic.”
Tarawallie’s mother, who emigrated from Sierra Leone 13 years ago, is thrilled that her youngest son is going to play in her backyard, but she never tried to influence his decision.
“It was an easy decision for him to make. He prayed about it and what signs were leading him. He just said, ‘Let God lead me,’ ” Isatu said. “He had all these offers, but he was so calm and thought about it and just made a quiet decision based on what he loved, people he honored, people he respected. It was easy for him.”
Tarawallie didn’t play organized sports until seventh grade. With his size and athleticism, he gravitated toward the gridiron. But he appreciates his gifts — besides the size and speed, he carries a 3.9 GPA — and looks at football as a stepping stone in a life of larger purpose that includes becoming a neurologist. He knows he’s become a role model at his school, and he’s fine with that. In fact, he encourages it.
“I love to be put in the situation that I’m in. And I thank God for the situation that I’m in,” he said. “Being able to help all these little kids, running around the gym.
“Hopefully they one day join the team and take the same journey that I’m on.”
