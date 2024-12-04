Here are the high school players who signed their binding financial aid packages with the Gophers football team on Wednesday during the opening of the early signing period. Players are listed by ranking according to the 247Sports.com composite ratings of major recruiting services:
Gophers football recruiting class of 2025: Signed, sealed and delivered
A closer look at the 21 players who signed with the Gophers on Wednesday, the first day of college football’s early signing period.
Emmanuel Karmo, Edge rusher, Cooper High School
6-3½, 222 pounds, ⋆⋆⋆⋆
• The top-ranked recruit in Minnesota, Karmo is the No. 38-ranked linebacker nationally in the 247Sports composite of major recruiting services. The versatile player lined up all over the field for the Hawks. Amassed 64 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception in 10 games this season. Michigan showed late interest in Karmo, while Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and USC were among programs that offered him a scholarship.
Jackson Kollock, QB, Laguna Beach (Calif.) High School
6-3½, 225, ⋆⋆⋆⋆
• Three-year prep starter passed for 1,711 yards and 21 TDs with seven interceptions as a senior, leading team to 10-2 record. Also rushed for 315 yards and eight TDs. Originally committed to Washington in 2023 before flipping to Gophers last March. His other offers included California, Colorado and Oregon State, among others.
Jayquan Stubbs, DL, Cleveland Heights (Ohio) High School
6-6, 249, ⋆⋆⋆
• A standout basketball player, Stubbs has the footwork and agility that will serve him well on the defensive line. Coached by former Gopher Mac Stephens, Stubbs is the 16th-ranked player in Ohio and the 55th-ranked defensive lineman nationally by 247Sports. Purdue and West Virginia were the Gophers’ main competition for Stubbs.
Ethan Stendel, LB, Caledonia (Minn.) High School
6-3, 215, ⋆⋆⋆
• Second-ranked player in Minnesota by 247Sports and 71st-ranked linebacker nationally. The versatile Stendel played quarterback and linebacker for Caledonia, passing for 1,246 yards and 11 TDs, and making 57 tackles, intercepting three passes and forcing two fumbles. North Dakota and Northern Iowa also had interest in Stendel.
Bradley Martino, WR, First Baptist Academy, Naples, Fla.
6-3, 175, ⋆⋆⋆
• Lanky wideout caught 46 passes for 896 yards and 15 TDs this season, and played cornerback, with three pass breakups and an interception. Originally committed to Toledo, Martino switched to the Gophers in June. and also received offers from Louisville and Mississippi State.
Naiim Parrish, CB, Bergen Catholic High School, Oradell, N.J.
5-11, 165, ⋆⋆⋆
• Speedy cornerback had five interceptions, four pass breakups and 33 tackles this season. 247Sports rates him as the 21st-best player in New Jersey and 52nd-best cornerback nationally. Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Arizona State and Michigan State were among his offers.
Enoch Atewogbola, Edge, Avon (Ind.) High School
6-4, 215, ⋆⋆⋆
• Late bloomer received a bump in rating this week after collecting 58 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and eight pass breakups this season. Boston College and Western Michigan. Ranked No. 62 nationally in edge rushers.
Abu Tarawallie, DL, Providence Academy/Heritage Christian Academy, Plymouth
6-3, 275, ⋆⋆⋆
• Tarawallie is the third-ranked player in Minnesota and the 84th-ranked defensive lineman nationally and recently received a rating bump by 247Sports. Had 35 tackles, 7 ½ tackles for loss and 4 ½ sacks in 10 games this season. Wisconsin, Kansas State and Oklahoma were among others offering him a scholarship.
Mark Handy, OL, La Cueva High School, Albuquerque, N.M.
6-5½, 310, ⋆⋆⋆
• The third-ranked player in New Mexico and 64th-ranked interior offensive lineman nationally made official visits to California, Utah and Duke before settling on the Gophers. Also was the undefeated Class 5A heavyweight wrestling champion as a junior last season.
Nick Spence, OL, Liberty High School, Peoria, Ariz.
6-6, 280, ⋆⋆⋆
• Spence is the 14th-rated recruit in Arizona and 98th-ranked interior offensive lineman nationally. Duke and Iowa State were the other top suitors for Spence, who committed to the Gophers on his official visit in June.
Kaveon Lee, OL, Plainfield (Ill.) Central High School
6-6, 275, ⋆⋆⋆
• Lee is the latest player to commit to the Gophers, doing so on Sunday. He’s the 33rd-ranked player in Illinois and 103rd-ranked offensive tackle nationally. Purdue and Kansas State were among his other Power Four offers.
Zachry Harden, CB, Newton High School, Covington, Ga.
6-2, 190, ⋆⋆⋆
• Harden is the 146th-ranked recruit in Georgia and the 124th-ranked safety nationally. Garnered offers this fall from Colorado, Missouri and Auburn after committing to the Gophers in March.
Legend Lyons, WR, Charter Oak High School, Covina, Calif.
6-2, 190, ⋆⋆⋆
• Big wideout caught 55 passes for 879 yards and 12 TDs this season after having 74 catches for 950 yards and seven scores as a junior. Kansas, Utah and Arkansas also offered Lyons.
Daniel Shipp, OT, Centennial High School, Corona, Calif.
6-6, 275, ⋆⋆⋆
• Under-the-radar recruit who missed the 2023 and 2022 seasons because of injuries. His diverse offers include Division II Black Hills (S.D.) State, Boise State and Fresno State. Has the frame to be a standout left tackle.
Nathan Cleveland, LB, Hoffman Estates High School, River Grove, Ill.
6-1, 215, ⋆⋆⋆
• Versatile athlete who also has played safety and quarterback. He’s the 43rd-ranked player in Illinois and 162nd-ranked linebacker nationally.
Rhett Hlavacka, Edge, Fond du Lac (Wis.) High School
6-4, 235, ⋆⋆⋆
• Amassed 120 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles as a senior. Hlavacka is the 15th-ranked player in Wisconsin and 136th-ranked edge nationally. Memphis and Northern Illinois were among his other FBS offers.
Colin Hansen, DL, Byron (Minn.) High School
6-6, 230, ⋆⋆⋆
• He’s the eighth-ranked recruit in Minnesota and the 178th-rated defensive lineman nationally. Hansen’s main suitors included North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Washington State and Northern Iowa.
Grant Washington, RB, St. Ignatius High School, Cleveland
5-10, 195, ⋆⋆⋆
• Speedy back originally committed to Central Michigan in May before flipping to the Gophers in June. He’s the 80th-ranked player in Ohio and 129th-ranked running back nationally.
Trey Berry, RB, Lanier High School, Montgomery, Ala.
5-11, 205, ⋆⋆⋆
• Late Wednesday commit who’s ranked the 48th-best player in Alabama and the 111th-ranked running back nationally. He rushed for 677 yards and 12 TDs in 2024.
Luke Ryerse, P, East Ridge High School, Woodbury
6-1, 210, ⋆⋆⋆
• Ryerse, the brother of former Gophers kicker Grant Ryerse, is the 12th-ranked player in Minnesota and fourth-ranked punter nationally. Originally committed to Alabama before flipping to Minnesota, where he’ll play football and baseball. Kicked a 56-yard field goal this fall, second-longest in state history. Averaged 45.4 yards per punt.
Daniel Jackson, K, Alexandria (Minn.) High School
5-9, 160, no star rating
• Went 4-for-8 on field goals this season, including a 54-yarder. Went 60-for-60 on extra points. Picked the Gophers over North Dakota State, Army and Cornell.
