Podcast: A commitment to J.J. McCarthy? + Gophers football outlook

Host Michael Rand starts with a bit of a curious rant about the flexibility MLB managers seem to crave when it comes to carrying a third catcher. It was a popular thing during Ron Gardenhire’s time with the Twins, and now it seems Rocco Baldelli has been inflicted with the virus. Plus Rand looks at some fresh reports about Aaron Rodgers and the Vikings.
10:00: Star Tribune writer Randy Johnson joins Rand on three subjects: Gophers football, which begins spring practice this week; Gophers men’s hockey, which awaits its NCAA fate; and Gophers wrestling.
27:00: An opportunity for the Wild, Wolves and Gophers women’s hockey.
