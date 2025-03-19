Sports

Podcast: A commitment to J.J. McCarthy? + Gophers football outlook

Host Michael Rand looks at some fresh reports about Aaron Rodgers and the Vikings. Star Tribune writer Randy Johnson joins Rand on three Gophers subjects: football, men’s hockey and wrestling.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 19, 2025 at 2:43PM
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) at U.S. Bank Stadium last preseason. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Host Michael Rand starts with a bit of a curious rant about the flexibility MLB managers seem to crave when it comes to carrying a third catcher. It was a popular thing during Ron Gardenhire’s time with the Twins, and now it seems Rocco Baldelli has been inflicted with the virus. Plus Rand looks at some fresh reports about Aaron Rodgers and the Vikings.

10:00: Star Tribune writer Randy Johnson joins Rand on three subjects: Gophers football, which begins spring practice this week; Gophers men’s hockey, which awaits its NCAA fate; and Gophers wrestling.

27:00: An opportunity for the Wild, Wolves and Gophers women’s hockey.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

