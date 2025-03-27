Ex-Minnesotan turned Hollywood director on why Jason Statham is the perfect action star

When David Ayer yells “action” on the set, he means it. The 57-year-old filmmaker, who spent part of his childhood in the Twin Cities suburbs, has become one of the successful players in the thriller genre, with screenwriting credentials that include “Training Day” and the first installment of “The Fast and Furious” franchise.
As a director, he’s responsible for 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” which grossed nearly $350 million at the box office, and 2024’s “The Beekeeper.”
“A Working Man,” in theaters Friday, reunites him with “Beekeeper” star Jason Statham, playing a construction worker who becomes a one-man wrecking crew after human traffickers kidnap a friend’s daughter.
Ayer spoke about his career and the action genre via Zoom recently from New Zealand, where he was preparing to shoot “Heart of the Beast” with actor Brad Pitt.
Q: How much time did you spend in the Twin Cities as a kid and what kind of films were you watching back then?
A: I went to Hubert Olson Middle School in Bloomington. My mom got a job in the area. I remember the winters were brutal. I was probably watching a lot of stuff I shouldn’t have at that age, like “Scarface.” Public television there was great. I got to see a lot of movies you wouldn’t otherwise be exposed to, like Japanese films. [Akira] Kurosawa became an inspiration. Those films taught me there were other ways to see the world.
Q: What makes a great action movie?
A: The secret ingredient is character. If you look at “Die Hard,” it’s about a guy trying to reconnect with his family. We really root for that. It’s the same with “Working Man.” Jason plays this everyman who is trying to connect with his daughter and help out this family that adopted him. He really has no choice but to go to war for them because no one else can help them. That’s a great setup.