Federal aid started to arrive to small businesses in Minnesota closed or harmed by the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

River City Builders and Millworks, a construction contractor near Northfield, received nearly $300,000 from the Small Business Administration late last week, one of the first firms in Minnesota to benefit from the $349 billion in emergency aid Congress and President Donald Trump created last month.

“It was important for us because this helps with cash flow,” Heather Kluge, controller of River City Builders and Millworks, said Monday. “We don’t know where the economy is going. We don’t know how to project cash flow.”

She said the company applied for the money under the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program through a loan officer at Frandsen Bank in Dundas.

“The SBA application was friendly,” Kluge said. “A two-page application and they wanted last year’s tax returns and payroll report for last 12 months. They based it on that.”

River City furloughed 15 workers last month after the most economic activity closed down as Americans distanced themselves to try to slow the spread of the deadly illness.

Kluge and a crew assigned to a project at Carleton College continued to work. Now, she says, the company will recall the other 15 workers from furlough.

The proceeds from the loan are designed to cover 2.5 times the payroll of the 20 workers, plus some regular business expenses such as rent.

Under the program, the SBA is loaning small businesses up to $10 million at a 1% interest rate. The loans will be forgivable as long as the money is used for payroll and specified expenses.

Banks across the country on April 1 began taking loan applications on behalf of the SBA. There’s been anecdotal evidence that small community banks have been more nimble in handling applicants than larger ones, and some business owners have complained of delays at the SBA.

The federal agency has said the volume of applications in less than two weeks was many times greater than it normally processes in a year. As of Sunday, the agency had approved more than 860,000 loans seeking $213 billion.

“This is the largest economic recovery program in our country’s history and it is underway after being built in five short days,” said Brian McDonald, acting director of SBA Minnesota, said in a statement Monday.

“The response since the programs launched illustrate how much America’s small businesses … need our help. We are working to do everything we can to help them get back on their feet and recover from this COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.