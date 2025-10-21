Minneapolis’ most coveted ice cream company will open a soft-serve shop

Fans who love the deep crust loaded with cheese, sauce and toppings from Giordano’s will soon be able to get their deep-dish pizza fix at the Mall of America. The Chicago-based chain announced plans to open inside Bloomington’s biggest retail draw in the spring 2026, on the third level of the mall’s south side. The new location will be the company’s second in Minnesota — the other one is in Richfield (3000 W. 66th St.).