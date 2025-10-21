Counter Intelligence

Minneapolis’ most coveted ice cream company will open a soft-serve shop

A to Z Creamery has big plans, plus Lake Elmo’s restaurant boom, famous pizza at MOA and more food news.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 21, 2025 at 11:00AM
A to Z Creamery founder Zach Vraa hands out coveted pints of ice cream in Hopkins in 2022 to those lucky enough to secure one. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A to Z Creamery, the small-batch artisan ice cream company from Zach Vraa, is expanding from online-only pints to a soft-serve ice cream shop at 705 Mainstreet in downtown Hopkins. Target opening date is spring 2026.

For a company that began as an underground opportunity to buy premium ice cream made in batches so small that customers say getting a chance to buy one feels like a lottery win, a storefront with regular hours — and with small-batch baked goods — is a departure.

So, too, is the style of ice cream. Vraa began A to Z with a second-hand ice cream maker and soon built a dedicated following for his inventive flavors that could be anything from Oreo-studded to “basically pizza” flavored.

Soft serve is a new realm, one with both passionate fans and detractors for the lower milk fat necessary to achieve the right texture. But Vraa isn’t worried.

“Hard-pack ice cream is meant to be served straight out of the freezer,” said Vraa. “Soft serve has to still have that creamy, soft mouthfeel, but served at a warmer texture that holds its shape.” To achieve that requires an entirely different base.

“But, we have a very good soft serve recipe,” said Vraa. “I’m pretty confident we can nail it.”

A to Z’s machine will stock two flavors: one will always be vanilla, and the other a wild card that will rotate weekly and often be seasonal, with premium baked goods to go alongside. He gave the example of a banana bread-flavored soft serve, twisted with vanilla and served with a slice of housemade banana bread and drizzled with hot fudge.

That’s not the only big plan A to Z is working on. The pints aren’t going anywhere, but their availability might soon expand. The company is testing delivery with MN Food Club, an online grocery ordering company that Vraa describes as a bridge from farmers to customers. “Kind of like a farmers market Schwann’s,” he said.

Paperwork for the new storefront was just signed and build-out is going forward. “The change can happen pretty easily, and we have a really loyal customer base in Hopkins,” said Vraa.

Meanwhile, A to Z Creamery continues its usual mode of operation with flavor drops and fans vying for the opportunity to buy a pint for pickup in downtown Hopkins. Follow @AtoZCreamery on Instagram for construction updates on the new shop.

Hot restaurant happenings in Lake Elmo

The Lake Elmo City Council approved proposals for two new eateries to open inside the city’s former fire station and parks building.

Tap & Ladder will take over the fire station with a casual spot featuring a self-pour beer wall and bar food. Also look for a dedicated children’s play area, full-view garage doors, a big patio and displays honoring the city’s fire service and veterans.

Headed to the parks building will be a new outpost of Machete Cocina Mexicana, the casual Woodbury eatery known for its giant folded “Quesadillota,” a 21-inch corn quesadilla stuffed with meat, cheese and other goodies.

Brian Heidt and Amanda Urban, in partnership with Julian Ocampo, submitted a joint proposal to buy the site, but will divide it proportionally. Follow Tap & Ladder on social media to follow the progress.

Requests for comment were not immediately returned.

Northeast’s Olive & Lamb adds a second outpost

Olive & Lamb is now open (1510 Como Av. SE., Mpls.) near the University of Minnesota. The restaurant’s “Select” location serves variations on the original restaurant’s full-service menu, including gyros, build-your-own bowls, lamb shanks and more. There’s also gyro- and feta-loaded French fries that look ideal for the late-night studying crowd. Olive & Lamb Select is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Buy sushi by weight at new Asia Mall eatery

Sushi Box is now open inside Eden Prairie’s Asia Mall (12160 Technology Dr.). Billing itself as Minnesota’s first sushi-by-weight restaurant, the new storefront is located on the second level of the complex and open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. Diners get to choose their desired rolls, sashimi, salads and more, then pay only for what they want.

Chicago-style deep dish pizza will open at the Mall of America next year. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Chicago’s famous deep-dish pizza coming to MOA

Fans who love the deep crust loaded with cheese, sauce and toppings from Giordano’s will soon be able to get their deep-dish pizza fix at the Mall of America. The Chicago-based chain announced plans to open inside Bloomington’s biggest retail draw in the spring 2026, on the third level of the mall’s south side. The new location will be the company’s second in Minnesota — the other one is in Richfield (3000 W. 66th St.).

Red Cow North Loop is back after a glow up

After a brief closure for a revamp, North Loop’s decade-old Red Cow restaurant (208 N. 1st Av.) is back. Out are the cow prints and in are luxe room appointments from the design team at MartinPatrick3. When we spoke with Red Cow’s owner Luke Shimp about his plans to revamp the restaurant’s room, he said, “As a company, we’re always looking to evolve and innovate.”

The revamp also gave chef Adam Lerner and beverage director Ian Lowther the opportunity to expand their offerings as well. The food menu has a variety of new dishes, including a fig and brie tartine, spare ribs and a Thai noodle salad. The bar has more top-shelf agave spirits and the cocktail list is showing off some of those goods, plus martinis and more.

The room also sports a gorgeous wine feature wall, with an impressive selection of the by-the-glass offerings.

Red Cow North Loop is open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner, with brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

Seward’s Thai/sushi restaurant is closing

Soberfish (2627 Franklin Av. E., Mpls.) announced that its final day of service is Nov. 14. In a Facebook post, the 11-year-old restaurant wrote: “We are deeply grateful for your support, laughter, and kindness over the years — it’s been an unforgettable journey thanks to all of you." Fans can expect the sushi/Thai eatery to keep the usual hours of lunch through dinner as they wind down.

After 50 years, Gina Maria’s closes all pizzerias

All four Gina Maria’s pizza restaurants are now closed. In a statement on its website, the company wrote that the decision was difficult, but offered no clarification on the decision. The original location opened in Minnetonka in 1975; at the time of the abrupt closings, there were locations in Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Edina and Plymouth.

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

