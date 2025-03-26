A tale of two senators — Justin Eichorn and Nicole Mitchell

As we saw with Eichorn’s arrest, the right of due process invoked by Democrats on Mitchell’s behalf does not constitute the right to continue serving as a senator when facing a felony charge. Given the concerns about elder abuse in Minnesota reported by the Star Tribune over the past few years, it is beyond troubling to think that someone like Mitchell remains in a position to vote on policies that should be protecting vulnerable adults. That her fellow Democrats see no problem with her remaining in the Senate raises serious concerns for the rights of the elderly in Minnesota. The same concern extends to other vulnerable populations. Will we see the same response from Democrats when one of their members runs afoul with the police over an underaged minor?