Introduction: Host Michael Rand runs through three items that caught his eye in the last 24 hours. An ESPN mock draft has the Vikings taking a wide receiver No. 23 overall, which doesn't seem like a bad idea. The QB carousel is about to spin again in the NFL. And Minnesota United is preparing for life without Emanuel Reynoso.

7:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Phil Miller joins Rand for an early look at spring training. Ft. Myers is not the same place you remember five months after the hurricane. Plus on-field story lines, including what will Max Kepler's role be?

29:00: As the Wild struggle to score goals, their play in net becomes even more important.

