The 2024 Gophers football season already is one-fourth complete with coach P.J. Fleck’s squad going 2-1 in nonconference play, capped by back-to-back shutouts of Rhode Island (48-0) and Nevada (27-0). Big Ten play begins 6:30 p.m. Saturday with a visit from rival Iowa, which starts a four-game stretch that also features a trip to Michigan, a home game against USC and a visit to UCLA and the Rose Bowl.
A passing game finally takes flight and four other things learned for the Gophers
The Gophers have had one of the lowest-ranking passing offenses in the nation over the past three seasons, but that appears to be changing with Max Brosmer at quarterback.
Here are five things we’ve learned about the Gophers so far:
Gophers embrace the forward pass
Fleck comes from the Jim Tressel coaching tree, and therefore he shares the former Ohio State coach’s affinity for a ball-control offense that emphasizes the run game, time of possession and keeping the opponent’s offense on the sideline, where it’s mighty difficult to score. That strategy led to a national championship for Tressel’s 2002 Buckeyes and has helped Fleck reach a Cotton Bowl with Western Michigan and post a top-10 national finish plus two nine-win seasons with the Gophers.
As productive as the Gophers run game was in the previous three seasons, the team’s passing game suffered, ranking 126th, 116th and 118th nationally from 2021 through 2023.
That has changed this season because Fleck has a quarterback he can trust in Max Brosmer.
After a slow start in the 19-17 loss to North Carolina in the opener, the graduate transfer from New Hampshire has been sharp. He has completed 68.8% of his passes and is averaging 209 yards per game. By comparison, last year’s starter, Athan Kaliakmanis, completed only 53.1% of his throws for 153.2 yards per game.
In Saturday’s victory over Nevada, the Gophers seized control with a passing game that produced 195 yards in the first half. That opened things up in the second half for a run game that finished with 195 yards.
“It just looks a little more unique and little different than it maybe used to,” Fleck said of his offense. “We’re continuing to find our identity with every game.”
Taylor’s versatility an asset
Gophers running back Darius Taylor burst upon the scene as a true freshman in 2023 by rushing for 799 yards in six games. This year, he’s showing that there’s more to his game than just running the ball.
Taylor missed the opener because of an injury suffered during training camp, but he still leads the Gophers with 188 yards on 25 carries. He also ranks third on the team with nine receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. He was productive in both phases Saturday, rushing 11 times for 124 yards and TDs of 4 and 80 yards and catching five passes for 37 yards, including a 10-yard TD.
Fleck was impressed with how Taylor’s early rushing attempts paid off later with the 80-yard TD run in the third quarter.
“Those are body blows, body blows, body blows, body blows, and boom, there’s a knockout punch,” Fleck said.
Pass catching by committee
Gophers senior receiver Daniel Jackson leads the team with 12 receptions for 156 yards, but the second-team All-Big Ten selection has yet to have a breakout game or snag a touchdown catch. A lot of that has to do with Brosmer spreading the ball around. On Saturday, six Gophers caught passes, led by Taylor’s five and four each by Jackson and Elijah Spencer. Brosmer’s best throw might have been his 22-yard hookup with tight end Jameson Geers on a two-minute drill just before halftime.
“The O-line, the receivers, the tight ends — everyone’s been amazing in executing what’s been asked of them,” Brosmer said.
Safeties in numbers
Tyler Nubin earned All-America honors for the Gophers last year before being selected by the New York Giants in the second round of the NFL draft. That created big shoes to fill at safety, and on Saturday the defense got several big contributions at the position.
Redshirt freshman Kerry Brown intercepted two passes, leading to 10 points for Minnesota, and added four tackles. Senior Jack Henderson had 1½ sacks and three tackles. Junior Darius Green returned to the lineup and made three tackles.
“We’re just working so well together,” Henderson said. “We’re all just clicking right now.”
Aggressive on special teams
The Gophers have a new special teams coordinator this year in Bob Ligashesky, who replaced Rob Wenger. The approach on special teams seems to be more aggressive. Last year, the Gophers had a total of nine punt returns for the season. Through three games this season, they have returned six punts. And with dynamic freshman Koi Perich taking over as the primary punt returner, that total figure to increase.
Fleck also has been aggressive with kicker Dragan Kesich, who is 5-for-9 on field-goal attempts this year, including 2-for-4 from 50 yards or longer.
