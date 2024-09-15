A passing game finally takes flight and four other things learned for the Gophers

Gophers senior receiver Daniel Jackson leads the team with 12 receptions for 156 yards, but the second-team All-Big Ten selection has yet to have a breakout game or snag a touchdown catch. A lot of that has to do with Brosmer spreading the ball around. On Saturday, six Gophers caught passes, led by Taylor’s five and four each by Jackson and Elijah Spencer. Brosmer’s best throw might have been his 22-yard hookup with tight end Jameson Geers on a two-minute drill just before halftime.