Northeastern Minnesota rail town getting its first major development since the 1940s

PROCTOR, MINN. – A northeastern Minnesota railroad town that hasn’t seen major development since the war-fueled prosperity of the 1940s is now poised for growth, more than 80 years later.
A project spearheaded by local developers will break ground in Proctor next year and is expected to include up to 360 housing units, a sports dome, a hotel and a grocery store in a park-like setting. Proctor, a city of about 3,000, is near Duluth.
The scale of the development in the southern half of the one-mile-by-three-mile city amounts to a new neighborhood, city officials said. The 90 acres of land sit off Kirkus Street, built a little over a decade ago to give residents a second way to the western side of town that doesn’t cross railroad tracks. It allows access to an area the city has unsuccessfully marketed for sale for several years.
The rail yard that dominates the western side of the city, which began with owner Duluth, Missabe and Northern Railway in the 1890s, built the town and helped it survive long after the demand for steel fell, said Eric Madson, head of the Proctor Economic Development Authority (PEDA).
But it’s no longer driving progress, he said, with the city “stagnant for decades.”
The project’s effect will be “like Proctor is being reborn,” Madson said.
The city unveiled plans at an open house in its community center this week, with developer NGP taking questions. Residents had concerns about Proctor’s ability to support all the new construction, along with questions about the city’s share of the cost.
The city’s economic development arm sold the land to NGP, a limited liability company, for $223,000, but it’s a private project, officials said. PEDA approved a development agreement with NGP last week, which lays out timeline terms.