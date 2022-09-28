Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand wrote about how few innings Twins starters have thrown in 2022, making him wistful for 2019. And then Bailey Ober threw a gem Tuesday, making Rand wonder if 2023 could at least have a hint of optimism from a depth standpoint.

7:00: Gophers WR Mike Brown-Stephens joins Rand for a wide-ranging conversation. He's the nephew of music mega-star John Legend, and Brown-Stephens tells some great stories about his relationship with his uncle (and how he accidentally broke one of Legend's Grammy Award trophies).

23:00: Gophers writer Randy Johnson joins the show to set up Saturday's game against Purdue, which would push the No. 21-ranked Gophers to a 5-0 record. Can they slow down Purdue's passing attack?

34:00: A defensive schism to watch with the Vikings?

