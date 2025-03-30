A door to antisemitism opens this week in Maple Grove

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
When you grow up Christian, you get accustomed to evangelical cringe. Attention-starved faith leaders seeking to be the biggest fish in our little pond have subjected me to everything from sermons delivered in “Braveheart” costumes to Christian boybands to the “Left Behind” media universe. A tagline for my old church was “a church with sax appeal.”
I can hear you wincing.
When I heard that the high-profile Exiles in Babylon conference, which brings together prominent evangelical voices from across the world to discuss hot-button issues, was coming to the Church of the Open Door in Maple Grove on April 3-5, I had a chuckle. The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, nexus of the Babylonian empire? Alas, event organizers aren’t content to simply induce groans.
Exiles, which bills itself as a “collective of Christians and seekers who crave curious dialogues,” is put on by Preston Sprinkle, an acolyte of Darryl Cooper, who recently made headlines by appearing on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter program to espouse Holocaust denial. Sprinkle cites Cooper’s “Martyr Made” podcast as the fairest and most thorough review of the Israel-Palestine conflict. It has clearly imbued Sprinkle with a passion for the topic, and it is unsurprising, if disappointing, that Sprinkle has tapped Munther Isaac as a keynote speaker.
In the aftermath of the 10/7 terrorist attacks, Isaac asserted that the rape, kidnapping and murder of men, women and children was the logical response to Israel’s ostensible oppression. In his telling, the besieged poor of Gaza exposed the hypocrisy of the world by attacking the “wealthy people celebrating” at the Nova music festival. Like Cooper, he also took to Tucker’s show to dissemble about Israel, absurdly accuse Israelis of driving Christians out of Bethlehem (which is neither in Gaza nor under Israeli control). His own biannual conference, Christ at the Checkpoint, featured an ISIS flag superimposed on the Israeli flag, spreading the blood libel that Israel created the terrorist organization.
Exiles promises to “confront the demons that hold the American church back … when it comes to Palestine-Israel and against violence from which we benefit.” I asked Dave Brickey, lead pastor at Church of the Open Door, what demons need confronting. He suggested they were metaphorical, and that the conference will provide a safe space for Christians to enter into difficult conversations.