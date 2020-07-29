More from Star Tribune
Business
'On our way to Mars': NASA rover will look for signs of life
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built — a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers — blasted off for the red planet Thursday as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian rock samples back to Earth to be analyzed for evidence of ancient life.
Nation
More seals means learning to live with sharks in New England
Seals are thriving off the Northeast coast thanks to decades of protections, and that victory for wildlife has brought a consequence for humans — more encounters with sharks.
Duluth
Biting flies are swarming Minnesota's North Shore
The biting swarms could stick around along Lake Superior through August.
Business
2020's final Mars mission poised for blastoff from Florida
The summer's third and final mission to Mars — featuring NASA's most elaborate life-hunting rover — is on the verge of liftoff.