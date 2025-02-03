9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Hot air balloons and live music heat up a winter week.
Because of construction, this year’s event has a new location and is themed “Staying Alive in 2025.” Activities throughout the weekend include balloon launches, a marketplace and craft fair, a smoosh board competition and more. (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri., 7:35 a.m.-midnight Sat., 7:35 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., River Crest Elementary School, 535 County Road F, Hudson, Wis., hudsonhotairaffair.com)
2. Umbrella Bed
Together for 30 years, the ska band performs its catalog of two-tone ska music. (7-10:30 p.m. Wed., Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Av. S., Mpls., schoonertavern.com)
3. Zanewood Winter Fun Fest
In partnership with the Three Rivers Park District, families can enjoy sledding, snowshoeing and crafts. (5-7 p.m. Thu., Zanewood Recreation Center, 7100 Zane Av. N., Brooklyn Park, brooklynpark.org)
4. Winter Family Fun & Games
Take a break from the work and school week with cold weather-themed activities and games. (6:30 p.m. Thu., Duluth and Case Recreation Center, 1020 Duluth St., St. Paul, stpaul.gov)
5. Frozen Fun Fest Ice Block Party
Bundle up for a walk along a luminaria trail, ice skating and music by the Teddy Bear Band and the Beatnik Brothers. There will also be food trucks, bonfires and free hot chocolate. (5-8 p.m. Fri., Friendly Hills Park, 2360 Pueblo Lane, Mendota Heights, mendotaheightsmn.gov)
6. ‘Lines & Layers’
Senior creatives David Kolonight and Katie Storlie show off works of art in various media during their senior thesis exhibition, which ends March 2. (Opening reception, 5:30-7 p.m. Fri., Johnson Gallery, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Drive, St. Paul, bethel.edu)
7. Bingo Night
Bring a friend or family member for a friendly, yet competitive, round of bingo games, prizes and snacks. (6:30-8 p.m. Fri., Messiah Church, 17805 County Road 6, Plymouth, messiahchurch.org)
8. Polar Fest
Burnsville’s coolest festival features ice bowling, horse and carriage rides, sledding, music and more. (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., North River Hills Park, 11501 19th Av., Burnsville, burnsvillemn.gov)
9. JazzFest
North Hennepin Community College presents a concert directed by David Mantini with featured saxophonist Jeff Antoniuk. (7 p.m. Sat., Fine Arts Center, North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Av. N., Brooklyn Park, nhcc.edu)
Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.
Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.
Fiction: “Three Days in June” takes place before and after a wedding.