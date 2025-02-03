9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

Because of construction, this year’s event has a new location and is themed “Staying Alive in 2025.” Activities throughout the weekend include balloon launches, a marketplace and craft fair, a smoosh board competition and more. (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri., 7:35 a.m.-midnight Sat., 7:35 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., River Crest Elementary School, 535 County Road F, Hudson, Wis., hudsonhotairaffair.com)