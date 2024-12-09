9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Holiday lights will shine along with artist markets and a Santa shark hunt.
The illuminated Canadian Pacific Holiday train once again makes multiple stops through Minnesota from Cottage Grove to Elbow Lake with performances by musical acts like Lone Bellow, Tiera Kennedy, Seaforth and Alana Springsteen. (Wed.-Dec. 16, see cpkcr.com for schedule.)
2. Valley Lights
This whimsical drive-through Christmas display features more than 100,000 LED lights coordinated to holiday music. (5-10 p.m. daily through Dec. 31. Rockpoint Church, 5825 Kelvin Av. N., Lake Elmo. rockpoint.church)
3. Santa Shark in the Park Hunt
The clever elves of Otsego Parks and Recreation have discreetly hidden Santa in aquatic form throughout the park system. Sleuths can find weekly clues to locate the shark, post a picture and be entered into a grand prize drawing. (Daily through Mon. 8899 Nashua Av. NE., Otsego, Minn. facebook.com)
4. ‘Raging Art On’
The exhibit highlights handpicked artists for a seasonal pop-up shop at Gamut Gallery. Featured media are in a wide range of price points and include pottery, paintings, apparel, jewelry and home goods. (11 a.m. 7 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; Dec. 19-21. 717 S. 10th St., Mpls. gamutgallerympls.com)
5. Perpich Arts High School
The school’s theater ensemble presents “Montage of an American Dream Deferred,” a newly devised show with music. (7 p.m. Thu.; 3:45 & 7 p.m. Fri. Reservations required. Perpich Center for Arts Education, 6125 Olson Hwy., Golden Valley. perpich.mn.gov)
6. A Saucy Christmas
At Harbor & Home’s saucy affair, music lovers can put on their ugliest holiday sweater and gather for laughs and craft beer. The Josh Cleveland Band will take the stage at 6 p.m. and Harbor & Home will perform at 7 p.m. (Up until 9 p.m. Fri. 225 Thomas Av. N., Mpls. utepilsbrewing.com)
7. Holiday Forest Fair
Shop for sustainable and natural goods and support local businesses at this holiday event. You can participate in hands-on workshops, view demonstrations and take photos with Santa. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Mustard Seed Garden Center, 10000 Great Plains Blvd., Chaska. chickofthewoods.com)
8. Santa at the Loop
Bring your camera for a photo op with Santa. Skate to holiday music and see the Maple Grove Rotary holiday light display ceremony. (5-8 p.m. Sat. Central Park Ice Skating Loop, 12000 Central Pkwy., Maple Grove. maplegrovemn.gov)
9. Holiday City Tour
Brightly decorated vehicles from the Columbia Heights Fire Department will drive around the city. Also, enjoy crafts, games, cookies and warm beverages. (5-8 p.m. Tue. Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill St.., Columbia Heights. columbiaheightsmn.gov)
Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.
Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.
“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” takes a while to connect emotionally but wins us over with its stunning visuals and inventive theatricality.