9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

Minneapolis Institute of Art guides share history and information about the painting by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec that captures an evening at the iconic nightclub. The painting is on loan from the Art Institute of Chicago for the exhibition that also includes rarely seen works from Mia’s collection. Ends March 9. (11 a.m. Tue.-Sun., 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, artsmia.org)