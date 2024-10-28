9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Celebrate the final week of all things spooky with Day of the Dead and other Halloween fun.
CLUES and Midtown Global Market partner to commemorate the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, where families honor the departed. Guests can add photographs of loved ones to an ofrenda or altar, participate in an art workshop and view dance performances. (Noon-3 p.m. Sat. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. midtownglobalmarket.org)
2. Hopkins Westwind Concert Band
In the season of thankfulness, the fall concert “With Gratitude” is a tribute to Don Bates, the former principal conductor of the band for 30 years. (3 p.m. Sun. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins. hopkinswestwind.org)
3. Capital City Brass Quintet
Paying homage to Spanish and Latin American roots, the group performs “Cantar y Bailar,” which includes a work by Argentine tango composer Astor Piazzolla and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto.” (2 p.m. Sun. Olivet Congregational Church, 1950 Iglehart Av., St. Paul. capitalcitybrassquintetmn.org)
4. Tiny Tot Halloween Party
Ages 5 and under can keep the tricks and treats going with a Halloween-themed bounce house, refreshments and treat bags. (10 a.m.-noon Fri., Logan Recreation Center, 680 13th Av. NE., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)
5. Havoc at the Pavek
The broadcasting museum brings back this seasonal event with the theme “Monster Mashup.” Families and friends can enjoy non-spooky STEM activities and a monster-themed escape room. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Reservations requested at eventbrite.com. Pavek Museum, 3517 Raleigh Av., St. Louis Park. pavekmuseum.org)
6. Express Band
Shed the Halloween candy calories and groove to the sounds of current and classic pop and rock tunes. (8:30 p.m. Sat. Neisen’s Sports Bar & Grill, 4851 W. 123rd St., Savage. facebook.com)
7. Winter Spruce Top Workshop
Update your home’s seasonal look with a winter greens container. Designers will instruct on the basics of container trends and how to care for the greens. Participants can shop for seasonal decorative accents. (10 a.m. Sat. Sailer’s Greenhouse, 1610 170th St. E., Shakopee. sailersgreenhouse.com)
8. Spring Lake Park Lions Trunk-or-Treat
Costumed kids can stop at decorated cars and receive treats from volunteers. The first 500 kids will get a gift. (6-7:15 p.m. Thu. Sanburnol Park, 520 Sanburnol Drive NE., Spring Lake Park. eventbrite.com)
9. Chuckles & Slices
Herb Brown hosts a weekly comedy and variety show. An open mic follows with amateur acts. (8 p.m. Wednesdays. Mother Clucker’s Pizza, 1428 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. mothercluckerspizza.com)
