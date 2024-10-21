9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Spooky season is here with a pumpkin walk, candy crawl and trunk or treat.
Skaters take to the ice to show off their new competitive programs for the upcoming season. Seven synchronized teams will perform. (4-6 p.m. Sun. Ridder Arena, 1815 SE. 4th St., Mpls. northernettessynchro.org)
2. Fabulous Fall Boutique
Ditch fast fashion and shop locally at Barn on the Hill’s autumn market. Vendors inside and outside the barn will showcase handmade, vintage, garden decor and repurposed items. (8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thu.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. 2290 233rd St. E., Prior Lake. barnonthehill.com)
3. Griggs Laboratory: Dead Zone
The Z Virus has spread and zombies have taken over a St. Paul recreation center, and it’s up to brave citizens to expel them. Follow a video diary made by missing scientists to find a vaccine and save the day. (6-8 p.m. Fri. Griggs Recreation Center, 1188 Hubbard Av., St. Paul. stpaul.gov)
4. Metro State Theater
Four actors embark on a creative process filled with self-doubt in the staging of “(this is) the play.” Written and directed by Jonathan Beller, the production is a co-presentation with Theater Underground. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sat. Whitney Fine Arts Theatre, 1424 Yale Place, Mpls. metrostate.edu)
5. Pumpkin Walk
Head to the park in full costume to fill your bag with candy at a trunk or treat. Watch a master pumpkin carver turn plain pumpkins into works of art and do the monster mash as a DJ spins tunes. (5-8 p.m. Fri., Veterans Park, 803 Old Hwy. 8, New Brighton. newbrightonmn.gov)
6. Halloween in Hopkins
Businesses and organizations turn into treat stops for costumed children. Enjoy games and activities throughout Hopkins, including a haunted jail tour and spooky story readings. Contests will be held for group and pet costumes. (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Mainstreet (between 8th and 11th avenues, downtown Hopkins. thinkhopkins.com)
7. Twin Cities Pride Trunk or Treat
Little goblins and ghouls can safely receive candy from decorated cars and participate in activities. (2-5:30 p.m. Sun. Loring Park Community Art Building, 1382 Willow St., Mpls. tcpride.org)
8. Halloween Candy Crawl
Get your sack filled with sweets and treats from downtown Hastings businesses as well as at a trunk-or-treat. Jump out the consumed sugar in a bounce house, play mini-golf and see balloon art. (2-5 p.m. Sun. Downtown Hastings. hastingsdba.com)
9. Paula Hawkins
Valley Bookseller hosts a Q&A with author Paula Hawkins. She will discuss and sign her new book, “The Blue Hour.” (6 p.m. Tue. Southdale Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina. hclib.org)
