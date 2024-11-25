An 8-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a head-on crash of SUVs last week on a snowy southern Minnesota highway, officials said.
8-year-old in SUV dies from injuries suffered in head-on crash near Rochester
The girl’s mother and sister survived their injuries, the State Patrol said.
The collision occurred about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 14 just east of Rochester and left three other people injured, the State Patrol said over the weekend.
Family identified the girl on Caringbridge.org as Kambrynn Ronningen of Rochester. In the SUV with her was 12-year-old sister Kinsley Ronningen, the family’s posting on the medical update site read.
According to the patrol:
A GMC Yukon driven by 43-year-old Colleen Jennifer Ronningen was heading west on Hwy. 14 and collided head-on with a Nissan Murano with 36-year-old Kevin Douangmychit behind the wheel.
The patrol did not say which vehicle crossed the center line or what role the snowy conditions might have played.
Ronningen and daughter Kinsley suffered noncritical injuries, but Kambrynn did not survive.
Douangmychit was last reported to be critically injured.
All of the occupants in both vehicles are from Rochester.
Bremer has been rumored to be up for sale after a legal settlement in July.