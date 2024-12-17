Greater Minnesota

8-year-old boy hospitalized after falling off Nisswa ski lift

First responders treated the child on scene before airlifting him for additional care.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 17, 2024 at 9:13PM

An 8-year-old boy was airlifted to a Twin Cites hospital after falling 30 to 40 feet from a ski lift chair in Nisswa.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the fall happened Monday evening at Mount Ski Gull. A 911 caller reported the fall around 6:30 p.m. and first responders treated the child on scene before airlifting him for additional care.

His condition was presently unknown.

about the writer

about the writer

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

See More

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Adam Fravel gets life in prison for murder of Winona’s Madeline Kingsbury

card image

He was convicted last month of four counts of murder for killing Kingsbury, the mother of his young children, and hiding her body in a rural area.

Duluth

Last Place on Earth owner sought release for health problems, got clemency

The Last Place On Earth owner Jim Carlson talked with reporters outside his head shop in Duluth that was raided by police Wednesday afternoon. Police took synthetic drugs, guns, jewlrey, cash and cameras from Carlson's store, which opened about 15 minutes after the police left the store. About 30 customers were waiting to get in.

Agriculture

Rep. Angie Craig wins top Dem post on House Agriculture Committee

card image