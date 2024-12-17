An 8-year-old boy was airlifted to a Twin Cites hospital after falling 30 to 40 feet from a ski lift chair in Nisswa.
8-year-old boy hospitalized after falling off Nisswa ski lift
First responders treated the child on scene before airlifting him for additional care.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 17, 2024 at 9:13PM
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the fall happened Monday evening at Mount Ski Gull. A 911 caller reported the fall around 6:30 p.m. and first responders treated the child on scene before airlifting him for additional care.
His condition was presently unknown.
