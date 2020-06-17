Nine people were shot across Minneapolis during an exceptionally violent night Tuesday, continuing a recent spate of shootings since last month's unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.

The surge comes amid a sharp rise in shootings in a 22-day span in Minneapolis since Floyd's death. From May 26 to Tuesday, 66 people have been shot, making up 45% of the shooting victims this year in the city, according to data provided by police. The first week after Floyd's death saw a record 22 gunshot victims, while the following two weeks had 16 and 19 victims respectively.

The violence started shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to calls of gunfire in the 2900 block of Columbus Avenue, only to learn that a male victim had been dropped off at an area hospital. A preliminary investigation showed that the shooting was preceded by an argument between a group of people, according to police, who offered few other details.

About 11:25 p.m., police were dispatched to a reported drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of 21st Avenue N., a block west of the Hawthorne Crossings strip mall. When they arrived, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds, with officers applying a tourniquet to help save one of the women's lives, a department spokesman said. A third victim showed up at an area hospital some time later, with a non-life threatening injury from the same incident, police said.

Police say that about seven minutes after the 21st Avenue shooting, gunfire broke out a few blocks east of that location, in the area of N. 5th and W. Broadway Avenue; two male victims were dropped off at a nearby hospital, both suffering from non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Around the same time, two men with gunshot wounds were dropped off at HCMC, after apparently being injured when gunfire rang out in the area of S. 38th and Chicago avenues. The block, which was thrust into the international spotlight after Floyd's death at the hands of a former Minneapolis officer on May 25, has long had a reputation for gang violence, police and neighbors say.

No arrests have been announced in any of the shootings.

The violent stretch Tuesday night followed a shooting earlier in the day, which resulted in an hourslong standoff that ended when police realized the suspect had eluded capture.

In an unrelated incident, police say a man was stabbed about 12:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of W. 32nd Street. The victim reportedly told police he didn't know what happened, saying that he awoke to find that he'd been injured. On Sunday, seven people were struck by gunfire outside the 200 Bar, 200 W. Broadway. Marcus Lashaun Banks, Jr., 22, of Spring Lake Park, died the following day of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.