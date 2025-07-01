$7.6M award in Rochester-area clergy abuse case could set precedent holding insurers liable

An Olmsted County jury has awarded a man $7.6 million in a civil suit involving the Diocese of Winona-Rochester over allegations of sexual abuse that took place five decades ago.
The case, brought forward by a man now in his late 60s, alleges that Father Joseph Cashman sexually abused him as a child from 1973 to 1976. At the time, Cashman was principal at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
The case was one of a handful brought this year against the diocese, which reached a $21.5 million settlement agreement with 145 people who were sexually abused by its clergy.
That settlement also included $6.5 million from two insurers, but did not include one of the diocese’s primary insurance companies, U.S. Fire.
Jeff Anderson, the attorney representing the victim, said Monday’s verdict, however, holds U.S. Fire liable and could set a new precedent for holding insurers for other dioceses accountable for abuse allegations.
“To me, this breaks the barrier of the insurance industry — and in this case, U.S. Fire — but they have all stood in lockstep, refusing to pay,” Anderson said. “That is now going to change and give hope to all the survivors across Minnesota, across the Diocese of Winona, and across this country.”
Allegations of sexual abuse against Cashman go back as far as the 1960s, when he first ordained as a priest. During his time in southeast Minnesota, he was assigned to schools and parishes in Rochester, Mankato and Winona.
Cashman was suspended from active ministry in 1992, but was not permanently removed from ministry until 2015 after the diocese disclosed him as one of 14 clergy members who had been credibly accused of sexual misconduct with children. He died in 2018 at the age of 84.