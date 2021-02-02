The Wayzata artisan meat-and-seafood restaurant has family-sized feasts (including barbecue chicken and ribs with beans, coleslaw, JoJo potatoes and biscuits, $88), gameday favorites (burger box and wings with fries, feeds four to six, $68) and a la carte options to round things out (family-style mac-and-cheese, serves four to six, $33; two dozen dry-rub wings, $45). Order any time; pickup times are available every 15 minutes on Feb. 7 from noon to 4 p.m.

294 E. Grove Lane, Wayzata, 952-698-7900

If barbecue is your go-to grub on game day, Dickey's has you covered. Special Super Bowl deals include a rib-and-wing party pack ($115), a combo pack of ribs, wings, mac-and-cheese, coleslaw and rolls (prices vary) and a selection of wings and ribs available a la carte. Order any time.

Twin Cities locations in Burnsville, Chaska and Eagan.

Due has designated itself as the Super Bowl SKOL — Snack Keeper Of the League. Its gameday menu includes take-and-bake pasta (from $23.75); the La Famiglia pack (focaccia, greens, spreads and mini meatballs, serves four to six, $79); meat, cheese and antipasto tray ($39); and sides from cheese curd arancini to cannoli. Preorder by Feb. 4, pick up on Feb. 7.

475 S. Fairview Av., St. Paul, 651-493-8858

The restaurant at the Radission Blu Mall of America is putting its own spin on gameday favorites. The package includes a charcuterie and cheese board featuring local meats and cheeses, hand-cut chips and dip, wings and a house-smoked rope sausage flatbread. Cost is $70, serves three to four. The special is available for takeout, dine in and in-room dining.

2100 Killebrew Drive, Bloomington, 952-851-4040

The seafood specialists have chilled party trays, which serve 10-15 or 25-30 (trays range from bruschetta, $30-$50; cheese $55-$90, and chilled King crab cocktail ($125-$175); pasta, which includes salad and sides ($120, serves 10); and individual seafood boil packs ($27 to $45). Order online for pickup or delivery.

3203 Galleria, Edina, 952-920-1142

The fast-casual Mediterranean spot has a family feast (serves four to six, $49.50-$59.50) and a big family feast (serves eight to 10, $85-$95) to suit all tastes. Choose a main protein — chicken or steak roti, salmon kebab or falafel — and two sides, along with plenty of options for toppings and dessert.

1620 Park Place Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-444-9722

Wildfire is offering a Big Game Spread, which includes cornbread, bison chili, fried chicken, ribs, coleslaw, mashed potatoes and gravy, macaroni and cheese and brownies. Cost is $160, serves four to six; order by Feb. 5 for pickup on Feb. 7.

8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, 952-914-9100