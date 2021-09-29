Wednesday, Sept. 29, is National Coffee Day, and both national and local coffee shops are getting in on the action. Here are a few ways to get caffeinated today.
Caribou Coffee
Caribou Coffee Perks members get entered to win free coffee for a year when they stop into a Caribou on Sept. 29.
Also, the first 100 people to sign up for a new coffee delivery subscription from the company get a free bag of coffee. Learn more here: cariboucoffee.com/caribou-coffee-online-coffee-subscriptions
Multiple locations, cariboucoffee.com
Dunkin'
DD Perks members get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.
Multiple locations, dunkindonuts.com
Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea
Customers receive a free 12-ounce specialty craft coffee with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich.
116 3rd Av. N., Mpls., fairgrounds.cafe/cafe-minneapolis-north-loop
Panera
This deal is just for parents. When you order, tell the cashier you're a parent or caregiver, and you'll get free coffee all day.
Multiple locations, panera.com
Peace Coffee
Get 15% off your online order of beans. mugs and merch through Sunday, no code needed.
Online at peacecoffee.com
Starbucks
Bring in your clean reusable cup and get a free fill-up of Pike Place coffee.
Multiple locations, starbucks.com
Wildflyer Coffee
Take $1 off all fall drinks (pumpkin spice latte, brown sugar molasses latter, apple cider and "chai-der") when you show this Instagram post to a barista.
3262 Minnehaha Av., Mpls., wildflyercoffee.com